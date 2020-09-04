Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSX. Barclays raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hiscox to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,325 ($17.31) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,017.92 ($13.30).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,671 ($21.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 876.75.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

