HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the July 30th total of 628,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.47 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

