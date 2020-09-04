Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.78) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ibstock from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.29 ($2.71).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.45.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

