ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $199.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

ICUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,085,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 37.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

