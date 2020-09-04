Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get Inflarx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.