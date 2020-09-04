Insider Buying: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,523,363.96 in Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,672,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 12,677,490 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,693,725.00.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.