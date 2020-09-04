Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $3,080,650.50 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $314.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

