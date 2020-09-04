Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder Sells $8,793,600.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total value of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total value of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total value of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00.

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00.

SAM opened at $813.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.57. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

