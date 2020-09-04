Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $40,677,970.38 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EL opened at $218.06 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

