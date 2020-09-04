International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.11. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1.27.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

