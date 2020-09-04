International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Davy Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.11.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

