Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) versus Prourocare Medical (NASDAQ:PUMD) Critical Survey

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intersect ENT and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 6 2 0 2.11 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Prourocare Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 5.45 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -13.28 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Prourocare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.