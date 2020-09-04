Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 33,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 19,656 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

