IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPSEN S A/S (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.