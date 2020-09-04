Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Regis alerts:

RGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Regis by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.