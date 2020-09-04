Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H & R Block Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 379.75%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in H & R Block by 103.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

