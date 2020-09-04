JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $112.50 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,067.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 28.0% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

