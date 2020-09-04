JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

