Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head to Head Survey

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

This table compares Legend Biotech and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor -9.45% -4.61% -2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $437.76 million 12.32 -$235.82 million N/A N/A Tripadvisor $1.56 billion 1.96 $126.00 million $1.08 21.11

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tripadvisor 3 16 4 0 2.04

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Tripadvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Legend Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.