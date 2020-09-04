Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) PT Raised to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGF.A. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

