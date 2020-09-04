Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.80 ($1.85).

MKS opened at GBX 107.85 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 89.63.

In related news, insider Steve Rowe sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45), for a total value of £37,435.86 ($48,916.58).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

