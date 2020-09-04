Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.