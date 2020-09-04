Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Critical Contrast

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85% theglobe.com N/A N/A -428.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mastermind.

Summary

theglobe.com beats Mastermind on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

