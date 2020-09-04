Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) PT Raised to GBX 896

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LON MTW opened at GBX 705 ($9.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 704.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 719.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

