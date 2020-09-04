Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of MGI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

