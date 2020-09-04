National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.54.

TSE:SES opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

