Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE:NLS opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.32. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 139,529 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.