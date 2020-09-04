Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $894.04 million, a PE ratio of 149.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

