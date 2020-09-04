NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $585.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $528.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Nomura upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.38.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $520.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.28 and its 200 day moving average is $345.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $166.61 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

