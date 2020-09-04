Oak Street Health Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:OSH opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

