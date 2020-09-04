Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

