Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. 100,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 44,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai purchased 1,049,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,374.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,172,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

