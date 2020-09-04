ONEX (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Scotiabank

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. CIBC decreased their price target on ONEX from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ONEX from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEX from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE ONEX opened at C$64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -72.13. ONEX has a 52 week low of C$37.00 and a 52 week high of C$89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.95.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

