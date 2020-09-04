Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.71) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.06 ($45.96).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of OSR opened at €43.20 ($50.82) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($93.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.90.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.