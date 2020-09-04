Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,790 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.