Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $323.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s last quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth despite the unexpected rate cuts and spike in unemployment level due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which is boosting customer addition. Further, the latest launch of Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, is a tailwind. Paycom is winning market share over the most critical client demand area of HCM, which in turn, supports its growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paycom’s near-term growth prospects.”

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

Shares of PAYC opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

