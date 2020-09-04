Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.62 ($8.57).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 539.40 ($7.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 521.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.82.

In other news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.