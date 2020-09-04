Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

