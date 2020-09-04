Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to an “under review” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON:KETL opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.28 million and a PE ratio of 22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.30. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

In other Strix Group news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.