Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 726.80 ($9.50).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 680.60 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 644.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.