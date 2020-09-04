Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.80 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $407.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.26. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $100,559,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

