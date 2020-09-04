Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.64). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

PVH opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.