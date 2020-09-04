Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Autoweb (NYSE:AUTO) Critical Analysis

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Autoweb -10.70% -50.53% -23.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Autoweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Autoweb $113.98 million 0.49 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -3.73

Autoweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pivotal Acquisition and Autoweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autoweb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Autoweb has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Autoweb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.