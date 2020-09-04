Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.93.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

