Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) Issued By Oppenheimer

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.07.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded ACASTI PHARM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

