Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

