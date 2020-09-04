Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.60) to GBX 9,400 ($122.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,652.78 ($100.00).

RB opened at GBX 7,238 ($94.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,640.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,854.12. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion and a PE ratio of -19.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

