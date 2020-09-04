Reviewing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (OTCMKTS:HT)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Development Funding IV and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 17.07%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.47 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.33

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

