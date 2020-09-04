Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RBBN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $222,700 and have sold 21,338 shares worth $86,161. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

