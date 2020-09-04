Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.43. Roche has a 52 week low of $271.11 and a 52 week high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.